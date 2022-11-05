Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who will be voted off this weekend?

Here’s a look at the current favourites on Strictly Come Dancing as we head into week seven.

In Sunday’s latest results soap actor James Bye and pro partner Amy Dowden became the fifth couple to be eliminated from the competition.

They now leave ten celebs in the contest for this weekend’s latest live show with one more couple heading home on Sunday.

Ellie Taylor on Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween special. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Ahead of the next round of performances it’s comedian Ellie Taylor who is the favourite to be next to leave – despite topping last Saturday’s scoreboard.

The comedian and pro partner Johannes Radebe received a standing ovation for their Halloween-themed performance and the 35-point haul was matched only by a cha-cha-cha from Tyler West, which received the only perfect 10 of the week.

Ellie has yet to find herself in the dance-off, but a fight for survival is being tipped this weekend as she was backed down 7/4 from 4/1 with bookmakers BoyleSports to receive her marching orders, giving her the unwanted tag as favourite for the next elimination.

Kym Marsh (5/2), Ellie Simmonds (7/2) and Fleur East (13/2) are also rated to be in danger, but Hamza Yassin should have nothing to worry about as he has strengthened his grip as favourite to be crowned champion at 8/15 from 8/11.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It would be a shock for Ellie Taylor to be sent home just a week after topping the leaderboard, but she’s the one punters are gunning for this weekend.

“We’ve had to make her favourite for elimination as a result, so we’ll be tuning in to see if she can silence the doubters.”

Other celebs still on the show are Tony Adams, Will Meller, Helen Skelton and Tyler West.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 5 November at 7PM with the results show on Sunday, 6 November at 7:15PM on BBC One.

You can catch up and watch online on BBC iPlayer.