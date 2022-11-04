I’m A Celebrity favourite Medic Bob leaves show after 20 years

I’m A Celebrity’s Medic Bob has left the hit ITV show after 20 years.

Medic Bob – real name Robert McCarron – has been a regular on the show ever since it started in 2002.

On hand as the camp’s medical and wildlife expert, Bob boasts four degrees in para-medicine, nursing, pre-hospital medicine and wildlife biology.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Mike Tindall MBE,, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatúndé Aléshé and Jill Scott MBE. ©ITV Plc

Bob wasn’t a part of the show’s most recent two series which took place in Wales due to the pandemic.

While I’m A Celebrity will be back in Australia this year, Bob still won’t be involved.

A source told The Sun that Bob has been forced to step down due to a busy schedule.

A spokesperson for I’m A Celebrity said: “Bob will always be a friend to the show. We wish him all the very best and thank him for his hard work.”

The tabloid reports that a new medical expert will join the production but their role will remain off-screen.

Fronted by Ant and Dec, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will start on Sunday, 6 November at 9PM.

This year’s famous faces will leave their plush pads and luxuries and instead head to the jungle in Australia with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

All the regular challenges will be back and the winner will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Those on the line up are performer Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, radio broadcaster Chris Moyles, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, England footballer Jill Scott MBE and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

Completing the cast are football star Adebayo Akinfenwa, former rugby player Mike Tindall, Loose Women star Charlene White and comic Babatunde Aléshé.