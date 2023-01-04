Dancing On Ice 2023 pairings: Celebrity and pro couples revealed

The Dancing On Ice celebrity and pro couples have been revealed for 2023.
Dancing On Ice will return on ITV1 and ITVX from Sunday, 15 January at 6:30PM.
A total of 11 celebrities will be skating to impress the ice panel as well as the viewers at home.
Previously the full line up of pro skaters were revealed, with some familiar faces from the past series returning alongside a number of new skaters.
Now the full list of pairings have been confirmed…
Dancing On Ice celebrity and pro couples
11 brand new contestants on Dancing On Ice 2023 were first revealed last year. Meet them and their pro partners below…
Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield
Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer
Mollie Gallagher
The Vivienne and Colin Grafton
John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman
Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty
Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini
Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki
Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart
Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard
The new series of DOI will launch on Sunday, 15 January at 6:30PM.
Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the show will air Sunday nights throughout the new year.
Torvill and Dean will return to behind the judges’ desk alongside Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.
As always, in each episode a line up of all star contestants will hit the rink live together with their professional skaters to try and impress the panel.