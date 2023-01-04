Dancing On Ice 2023 pairings: Celebrity and pro couples revealed

The Dancing On Ice celebrity and pro couples have been revealed for 2023.

Dancing On Ice will return on ITV1 and ITVX from Sunday, 15 January at 6:30PM.

A total of 11 celebrities will be skating to impress the ice panel as well as the viewers at home.

Previously the full line up of pro skaters were revealed, with some familiar faces from the past series returning alongside a number of new skaters.

Now the full list of pairings have been confirmed…

Dancing On Ice celebrity and pro couples

11 brand new contestants on Dancing On Ice 2023 were first revealed last year. Meet them and their pro partners below…

Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers. ©ITV Plc

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield. ©ITV Plc

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer. ©ITV Plc

Mollie Gallagher

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon. ©ITV Plc

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: The Vivienne and Colin Grafton. ©ITV Plc

John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Alexandra Schauman and John Fashanu. ©ITV Plc

Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Carly Stenson and Mark Hanretty. ©ITV Plc

Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini. ©ITV Plc

Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX Pictured: Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki. ©ITV Plc

Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Olivia Smart and Nile Wilson. ©ITV Plc

Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tippy Packard and Darren Harriott. ©ITV Plc

The new series of DOI will launch on Sunday, 15 January at 6:30PM.

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the show will air Sunday nights throughout the new year.

Torvill and Dean will return to behind the judges’ desk alongside Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

As always, in each episode a line up of all star contestants will hit the rink live together with their professional skaters to try and impress the panel.