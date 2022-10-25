Hamza Yassin hot favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Hamza Yassin is the new hot favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The wildlife camera man and presenter has topped the leaderboard for the past two weeks and is now odds-on for victory.

Bookmakers Boylesports report that Hamza is the first contestant of the series to go odds-on in the betting to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion after his latest success in the ballroom.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Last weekend saw Hamza share top spot with Helen Skelton after he was awarded a total of 35 for his Quickstep having been within one point of a clean sweep of 10s for his Salsa the previous week.

Hamza had been a 12/1 shot to go all the way just a fortnight ago, but went into the BBC centenary-themed performances as 9/4 favourite.

He has now been backed all the way into 8/11 with Boylesports, with Helen Skelton and Will Mellor rated his main challengers at 9/2 apiece.

Meanwhile the chances of a shock win for Tony Adams are dwindling after his Grandstand-themed cha-cha-cha flopped with the judges, seeing the former Arsenal captain pushed to 40/1 from 20/1.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Hamza Yassin has impressed viewers with his last couple of dances and it’s safe to say he has now taken charge of the betting.

“He’s the first competitor of the series to go odds-on, so as far as punters are concerned the rest will have to pull out a few show-stoppers to deny him.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC.