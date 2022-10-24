Gordon, Gino and Fred are back and heading to Spain for a brand-new Road Trip!

The trio will return to screen on ITV and new streaming service ITVX early 2023, with the boys back behind the wheel of their beloved RV for an epic odyssey across Andalusia and Galicia.

Having already already shared some incredible adventures, spectacular food and plenty of pranks after road-tripping across France, Italy, Scotland, Morocco, the US, Lapland and Greece, this time they’ll be heading to Spain in Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España.

A teaser shares: “Gordon, Gino and Fred will once again be battling it out for supremacy in everything from driving to cooking, jamón tasting and flamenco dancing, to some of their most extreme high adrenaline activities yet.

“Bringing their very own brand of bromance and bickering in equal measure, expect more stunning locations, high octane surprises and above all, a determination to have the time of their lives in what looks set to be their most outrageous road trip yet.”

Alongside the new series in 2023, this festive period will see two special episodes Gordon, Gino and Fred: Unseen which will serve up a treat for fans featuring never-before-seen action from across their earlier Road Trip antics.

Gordon Ramsay said: “Here. We. Go. Again!!!! VAMOS! Really happy that me and my amigos will once again be on the road together driving across Spain.

“Amazing food, great wine, culture, history and traditions and of course the usual ridiculous annoyances of working with Gino and Fred! Ay dios mío!”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning for ITV, added: “We can’t wait to get back on the road with the viewers’ favourite trio, Gordon, Gino and Fred, for another unmissable culinary adventure. We have a few surprises planned to ensure that this will be a trip to remember – Spain won’t know what’s hit it!”

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España will air in 2023 on ITV and ITVX.