Bruno Tonioli

Bruno Tonioli has spilled all about being a dancing lion on The Masked Dancer.

It was the final of the second series of The Masked Dancer last night as the top three acts danced for one last time.

They all performed once again for the panel – Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, guest Dawn French, Oti Mabuse and John Bishop, who stood in for Jonathan Ross.

Bruno Tonioli

First on the night to be revealed was Pearly King who was unmasked as Strictly Come Dancing legend Bruno Tonioli.

Of signing up to the show thinking it was The Masked Singer, he joked, “I said, ‘Singer, oh yeah I’ll do it. Dancer?? You’ve got to be kidding me!’ You should always read your contract.”

He added of his character: “It had such swagger, it’s good doing something so out of your comfort zone.

“I loved him, it was great to be able to play him. A great personality, the character just took over.

Bruno, who described the secrecy behind the show as “top level CIA”, continued: “It’s the character that dances, it’s an acting job really.”

He confessed to having nerves taking to the stage, sharing: “it’s like being drunk with restricted vision.

“I always have nerves, depending on what it is.”

Bruno finished third in the competition as Pearly King behind runner up Onomatopoeia and winner Scissors.

The Masked Dancer airs on ITV.

The Masked Dancer airs on ITV.