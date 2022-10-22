Strictly Come Dancing is back for its latest live show this weekend – who will be next to leave?

Twelve celebrities currently remain in the competition and tonight they’ll be performing once more for the judges and viewers.

This week is a special celebrating the BBC’s centenary with the couples dancing to songs from classic BBC shows past and present.

James Bye & Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 4. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Going into the live show, it is both James Bye and Jayde Adams that bookmakers BetVictor expect to be dancing for survival according to the latest odds.

At the other end, Hamza Yassin is the current favourite to lift the gliterball at the end of the series.

BetVictor’s Sam Boswell explains who is proving popular with punters and who the bookies expect to go home this week.

They said: “James and Jayde can’t be split and are both 9/4 for elimination this week, next in is Ellie Taylor at 15/8 followed by Tony Adams who is dancing to Grandstand’s theme tune this week at 13/2.

“Meanwhile in our winners market Hamza Yassin remains our most likely recipient of the glitter ball as 9/4 favourite. That market has already seen plenty of twists and turns with several contestants changing prices on a very regular basis.”

Other celebs still competing in the series are actress Molly Rainford, singer Fleur East, radio DJ Tyler West, presenter & actress Kym Marsh, TV & radio presenter Helen Skelton, Paralympic champion & broadcaster Ellie Simmonds and actor Will Mellor.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 continues tonight at 6:40PM on BBC One.

The results air Sunday at 6:45PM with the professionals dancing a group number in tribute to the BBC’s natural history programming. Plus, Becky Hill performs in the ballroom.