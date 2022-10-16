Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 results: Which celebs made it to the end?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 came to a dramatic end tonight as the recruits fought to the finish.

This evening evening (Sunday, 16 October) revealed who had what it takes to pass this condensed version of SAS selection.

In the last 48 hours, the remaining seven recruits – Maisie Smith, Ferne McCann, Calum Best, Ashley Cain, AJ Pritchard, Shannon Courtenay and Jade Jones – headed into the most psychologically demanding of all the phases.

Captured by the Hunter Force while trying to escape, they were questioned by a specialist team of interrogators with over 40 years’ experience in war zones.

The recruits had to keep to their cover story while subjected to punishing interrogation techniques, including ice baths and being buried in a box in a bid to force a confession.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins results

At the end of the process four contestants were left standing and passing the course: Maisie Smith, AJ Pritchard, Calum Best and Ferne McCann.

Chief Instructor, Rudy Reyes said: “From day one, we demanded 100%. Into your tasks, into your discipline, into your teamwork. Which of you gave everything they had? That’s what we demand. Congratulations. You all have passed this course. Job well done.”

Maisie said: “I still can’t believe I passed. I’ll be honest. I came in here with so much confidence. And then when I met everyone, I thought, I don’t have a chance, but, you know, I gave 110% every day, and there’s nothing that didn’t make me proud. So I’m over the moon.”

AJ said: “It feels absolutely epic to have passed selection. I can’t even explain it. It’s just the sheer adrenaline, the nerves, the anxiety of the whole thing. Not knowing when a task is going to finish.

“And actually having a final end point is just the best feeling in the world. And to be here in Jordan at the top of this monstrous dune just puts it at another level. It’s one of the best achievements of my life. Hands down. ”

Calum added: “I’m on top of the world. You know, like Jesus, I came in here with a plan and like this this goal and this point to prove to myself. But I had to dig so much deeper than I ever imagined. This is on another level than I ever even imagined.

“So to pass, and make it and see it all the way through to the end. I just am blown away. I feel incredible. I’m shattered. But I’m grateful for this opportunity. And I’m so happy I accomplished the goal I set out to accomplish. ”

And Ferne said: “I think I’m in a state of shock that I’ve passed the selection, but it feels like it hasn’t quite registered yet. I can’t believe it. It’s just been such a journey for me and to hear those words that I’ve passed. I am on top of this mountain and I just feel the best.”

