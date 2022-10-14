A first trailer for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’s new series has been revealed.

Ant & Dec will be back to host the hit series as it returns to Australia after two years.

A brand new line up will leave their plush pads and luxuries as they move home to the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

Whoever does end up in the legendary jungle camp will find themselves cut off from the outside world and their fate will be in the hands of viewers who could decide to send them into a dreaded Bushtucker Trial.

Ultimately, one famous face is named this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.

The new series of I’m A Celebrity will start in November with an exact launch date to be announced.

The line up for the 2022 series is also to be confirmed.

Those currently rumoured for the show include Loose Women star Charlene White, soap star Owen Warner, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, Corrie actress Sue Cleaver and singer Boy George.

Also tipped to take part are radio presenter Chris Moyles, comic Seann Walsh, stand up Babatunde Aléshé and footballing legend Adebayo Akinfenwa.