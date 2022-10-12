Maya Jama will takeover as Love Island host from Laura Whitmore, ITV has officially announced.

Laura announced shortly after the latest series in the summer that she was stepping down from presenting the show.

Love Island will return in the New Year as its winter spin-off makes a comeback featuring Maya Jama as presenter.

Maya Jama hosted ITV’s Walk The Line

Maya said: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

Director of Reality Programming & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe & CITV, Paul Mortimer said: “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family.

“Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

Love Island will return in 2023 with two new series on ITV2 and new streaming service ITVX.

The first, in January, will see the show return to South Africa ahead of the usual summer season in Spain.

Laura announced her exit from the show in August.

In a post on social media, she wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

It’s since been announced that Laura will take the lead in new documentary series Laura Whitmore Investigates, streaming on ITVX.