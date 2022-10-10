Michelle Heaton tenth confirmed celebrity on Dancing On Ice's new series

Michelle Heaton has been confirmed as the latest star for Dancing On Ice’s new season.

The singer and TV personality first rose to fame in pop group Liberty X.

Revealing the news this morning exclusively on ITV’s Lorraine, Michelle said: “I’m so excited – I can’t believe it. Me and the kids are such huge fans of the show in general.

“I’ve always wanted to do it but I know I would never have been able to complete anything because of the way I was 18 months ago, so I’m really truly grateful that I’ve got it this year when I’m a lot stronger.”

Michelle is the tenth celebrity confirmed for the Dancing On Ice 2023 line up.

Also on the official line up for Dancing On Ice 2022 are artistic gymnast Nile Wilson, comedian Darren Harriott, Hollyoaks & Doctors star Carley Stenson, Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne and Corrie star Mollie Gallagher.

They’re joined by TV personality Joey Essex, football legend and TV presenter John Fashanu, Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and EastEnders star and DJ Patsy Palmer.

The new series of DOI is to start on TV in 2023 on ITV and new streaming service ITVX. The series typically airs on Sunday evenings from January.

As ever, the cast of celebrity names will skate live together with their pro partners to try and win over the judges and viewers at home.

The most recent series feature Torvill & Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo on the ice panel.