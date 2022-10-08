Strictly Come Dancing 2022 result odds reveal favourite to leave next

Two celebrities on Strictly Come Dancing are in clear danger of the axe this weekend.

Last weekend saw Kaye Adams become the first star to be eliminated from this year’s competition

This week the remaining fourteen celebs will perform once more in Movies week and another will be sent packing in Sunday night’s results show.

James Bye and Amy Dowden. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Ahead of the latest routines, it’s Matt Goss and James Bye who find themselves at risk of facing one another in the dance off.

No contestant scored lower than the 22 points awarded to Bros singer Matt last week for his Bee Gees Samba and he has since been backed into 9/4 from 7/1 with bookmakers BoyleSports to be the next dancer sent home after Kaye Adams was the first of the fifteen hopefuls sent packing last weekend.

EastEnders actor James Bye faces a huge challenge to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner and fellow Albert Square resident Rose-Ayling Ellis as he also faces a fight for survival this weekend as the joint favourite for elimination.

Tony Adams remains in danger at 3/1, but at the right end of the market Will Mellor and Helen Skelton are neck-and-neck in the race for the glitterball at 7/2 apiece.

Molly Rainford (7/1 from 20/1) is among those trending in the right direction, as is Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, who is now third favourite to go all the way having been backed all the way down to 9/2 from 12/1.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Ellie Simmonds has been the most popular contestant with us all week and she’s right in the mix now as 9/2 third favourite from 12/1 as a result.

“It’s a totally different story for Matt Goss and James Bye and they have overtaken Tony Adams as the most likely to see the curtain brought down on movies week.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs this Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.