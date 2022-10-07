Joey Essex confirmed for Dancing On Ice's new line up

Joey Essex has been announced for this year’s Dancing On Ice.

Reality star joey Essex first rose to fame in The Only Way Is Essex and has gone on to appear in numerous shows including Splash!, The Jump and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Now taking on Dancing On Ice, Joey told This Morning exclusively today: “I would love to win. I’m going to put all my energy into this. This stage in my life, I’m so ready for this.”

Speaking about how he’ll feel about receiving comments from the judges, Joey added: “I’m doing it for me. I want to impress the judges but I want to impress myself. I’m going to put all my effort into this.

Joey is the seventh confirmed name for the next series of Dancing On Ice in 2023.

Further names on Dancing On Ice’s latest series will be Olympian Nile Wilson, Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

They’re joined by footballing legend John Fashanu and actress and DJ Patsy Palmer.

Earlier today, Drag Queen The Vivienne was also announced for the show.

The Vivienne said on social media: “This is honestly a dream come true and I can’t wait to start training on the ice. To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour.

“I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV.”

Dancing On Ice will launch in the new year on ITV and ITVX.

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the show usually airs on Sunday evenings from January.

As ever, each week the line up of celebs will skate live together with their professional skaters to try and impress the ice panel and viewers watching at home who will vote for their favourites.