Rylan spills Big Brother behind the scenes secrets in new book

Rylan has spilled some behind the scenes secrets from his time on Big Brother.

After first rising to fame on The X Factor, Rylan won Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 before hosting Big Brother’s Bit on the Side until 2018.

Writing in his new book, Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future, Rylan shares some of the antics that went on during his time with the show.

Rylan now hosts Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two – (C) BBC – Photographer: Ray Burmiston

He recalled how one former Celebrity Big Brother housemate found themselves stranded on the motorway following an appearance on Bit On The Side.

Rylan writes (via the Daily Mail): “The driver had to pull over on the side of the M25 and ask the ex-housemate and their partner to leave the vehicle after engaging in a sex act in the back of the car.

“To get the phone call was exciting and funny, not to mention the guests stranded on the hard shoulder in the middle of the night.”

Rylan also shares a rather disgusting anecdote about one unnamed Big Brother star and their hotel room.

“One ex-housemate left a pile of human faeces on the floor of his room – a great big dump!” Rylan said.

Rylan says the housemate first claimed to have dropped a kebab before blaming a dog for the mess.

Rylan pens: “I couldn’t contain my laughter but we knew the game was up and had to pay the [hotel] cleaning bill.

“As much as we love this ex-housemate there always seems to be some type of drama surrounding them… it was one of my favourite excuses of all time.”