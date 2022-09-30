Maya Jama 'to replace Laura Whitmore as Love Island host'

Maya Jama hosts Glow Up on BBC Three. Credit: BBC / Wall To Wall / Dave King

Maya Jama is set to takeover as Love Island host from Laura Whitmore, it’s been reported.

Laura announced shortly after the latest series in the summer that she was stepping down from presenting the show.

Love Island will return in the New Year as its winter spin-off makes a comeback featuring a brand new host.

Quitting… Laura has stepped down after three series

Although ITV has yet to officially announce who will take the helm, it’s claimed Maya Jama will be unveiled as the new presenter.

The Sun reports that Maya, who regular presents shows across ITV and BBC, will take charge of the winter series in the New Year. It’s also expected she’ll front the show’s summer season.

A source described Maya as “ITV’s dream option.”

“She is fun, beautiful and a brilliant presenter,” they said, “She was discussed as a possible replacement for Caroline two years ago — but now the time is right.”

A spokesperson for ITV commented: “Our new host will be announced in due course.”

Laura announced her exit from the show in August.

In a post on social media, she wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

It’s since been announced that Laura will take the lead in new documentary series Laura Whitmore Investigates, streaming on ITV’s upcoming new ITVX platform.

Love Island will be back in 2023 on ITV2.