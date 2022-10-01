Favourite to leave in first Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results revealed

The first celeb will leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022 in this weekend’s results.

Last Saturday night saw the fifteen celebs on this year’s line up dancing for the first time.

This Saturday they’ll have one more chance to impress both the judges and viewers before one unlucky celeb becomes the first to leave.

Ahead of the second live show, it’s Kaye Adams and Tony Adams who find themselves at risk.

Katya Jones & Tony Adams on Strictly Come Dancing. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Loose Women presenter Kaye only managed to score 21 points on the opening weekend for her Tango routine and now the bookmakers have cut her into 6/4 from 9/4 to be the first dancer to receive their marching orders.

Another celebrity who is at risk of exiting the show early is ex-footballer Tony Adams.

The former Arsenal captain scored just 15 points for his Tango and is joint favourite at 6/4 from 7/4 to go home this weekend.

Next in the betting is musician Matt Goss (10/1), actor James Bye (14/1) and radio presenter Richie Anderson (20/1).

At the other end, Will Mellor is the current early favourite to win this year’s competition after impressing in last Saturday’s episode with the top marks.

Helen Skelton and Fleur East are also tipped to go the distance as things stand.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Kaye Adams is in big danger of elimination from Strictly Come Dancing already.

“She scored just 21 points for her first dance and is now 6/4 from 9/4 to be axed, while Tony Adams has also been cut into 6/4 from 7/4, so both are fighting for survival his weekend.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs this Saturday night from 7:30PM on BBC One.

The bottom two celebs in the combined judges and viewer scoreboard will face the dance off where the panel will decide who to save.

Who left Strictly will be revealed in Sunday night’s results show at 7:15PM on BBC One.

Together with the elimination, there will be a performance from Robbie Williams.