New favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing after first live show

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu on Strictly Come Dancing. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

There’s a new favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing following the first live show on Saturday night.

The weekend saw this year’s couples performing live for the very first time this year after two weeks of intense training.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke all offered their feedback, marking performances out of 40.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

After all the celebrity and pro couples had performed, wildlife expert Hamza Yassin and actor Will Mellor shared top spot of the leaderboard with 34 marks each. At the bottom was footballing legend Tony Adams after his Tango scored 15 points.

Following the live show, Will Mellor’s odds of winning Strictly Come Dancing have been slashed to 6/4 from 5/1 with Betfair, making him the new favourite to win the show.

Helen Skelton is now 9/2 to win after being the early 7/2 market leader before Saturday’s and early fancy Fleur East is also 9/2

Kym Marsh and Tyler West are 9/1, followed at 12/1 by Hamza Yassin, who also impressed with his scoreboard-topping week one performance.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Punters have raced to back Will Mellor to win Strictly this year after his impressive performance in the first week and his odds have been cut to 6/4 favourite from 5/1.

“Helen Skelton was the previous favourite but bettors have cooled their interested and she now trails Mellor in the betting at 9/2.”

As usual, there was no public vote or elimination in the opening weekend but the judges’ marks will carry forward to Week 2 and help determine which acts are in the bottom two along with the first viewer vote.

Strictly Come Dancing is back next Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.