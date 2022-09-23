Best Home Cook cancelled by BBC One after three series

BBC One cooking competition Best Home Cook has been cancelled after three series.

The BBC has confirmed it has no plans for more of the show, which starred Mary Berry and was hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

The channel said in a statement (via The Sun): “Sometimes we have to make hard decisions in order to make way for new shows, so currently there are no plans to bring back Best Home Cook.

Mary Berry – (C) KEO Films – Photographer: Nicky Johnston

“We would like to thank Mary, Claudia, Angela and Chris for their wonderful contributions to previous series, and we look forward to working with them on other projects in the future.”

Best Home Cook first debuted in 2018 before a second series in 2020. Each season saw ten passionate home cooks live in a shared house together as they faced a series of culinary challenges.

The show last aired in 2021 featuring a line up of celebrity contestants including actress Shobna Gulati, comedian Ed Byrne, rugby star Gareth Thomas and reality star Ferne McCann.

Alongside Mary, the series featured Chris Bavin, Angela Hartnett and Dan Doherty judges over the three series.

Meanwhile Mary won’t be off our screens for long with a new BBC One special announced.

Provisionally titled Mary Berry And Friends and airing this festive season, the show offers the “only guide you’ll ever need for a fool-proof Christmas dinner”

The BBC share: “Packed with her classic recipes for a delicious three-course feast, [Mary] and her friends will also be helping you prep, shop and plan before the big day itself for a stress-free day.

“With tips for how to get the most out of your ingredients and your budget, Mary and friends will head out to meet grocers and growers to help you select the best for your table this year.”

Mary Berry said: “It goes without saying that Christmas is a very special time of year but over the last couple of years it has gotten challenging for us all, whether it’s the emotional hardship of lost loved ones, the economic hardship of cooking for large families or a combination of both.

“In this special I am going to bring together everything you need with tips to make it a festive day to remember fondly.”