Married At First Sight UK spoilers! Four new singletons set to shake up latest series

Four new singletons are set to arrive on Married At First Sight UK this week.

The hit show sees brave singles put their faith in the expert matching skills of Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, in the hope of finding everlasting love… with a complete stranger.

The E4 series will introduce the newbies in this Thursday’s episode (15 September).

The two new brides are 26-year-old Sophie from Manchester and 30-year-old Gemma from Devon.

Sophie and Gemma

Sophie is independent, financially stable and doesn’t need a man to make her happy. However, she would love to find a soulmate. Having lived in Manchester for the last five and a half years, she’s struggling to find men on the same trajectory as her, with the same values and goals, who won’t be intimidated by her confidence and success.

Gemma describes herself as “a bad bitch”. She’s fiercely independent, bold and a bit wild. Gemma is outspoken, real, but incredibly loving. Gemma knows who she is, has endless self-confidence and prides herself on always standing up for herself.

With her tattooed body and daring red hair, she is not afraid to stand out from the crowd and is never shy of male attention. However, she’s yet to find a man who can add substance to her life.

The two new grooms are 32-year-old Matt from Huddersfield and 32-year-old Johnathan from Selby.

Matt and Johnathan

Matt expresses his individuality through his unconventional look and style, which sometimes means people are quick to form a negative opinion. Underneath the tattoos though, he has a heart of gold and would do anything for his friends and family.

He’s always looking for the next adventure and would like to meet a woman who shares his passion for life and isn’t afraid to try new things.

Johnathan is a confident, spontaneous adventurer who often jets off by himself to go exploring. He doesn’t conform to the norm and very much sees himself as an outlier doing his own thing. When he is at home he works as a carpenter and has done since he left school.

With his life very much together, he feels there’s one piece of the puzzle missing. His longest relationship was two years, towards the end, Johnathan wanted to settle down but unfortunately it came to an end. He says he’s very much ready to settle down and just needs the right girl – someone with a natural look who is easy going and up for an adventure.

Married At First Sight UK continues Monday – Thursdays at 9PM on E4.

On Sunday, AJ Odudu hosts spin-off At First Sight UK: Unveiled.