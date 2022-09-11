Pete Wicks forced out of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after injury

Pete Wicks has been forced to withdraw from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after an injury.

In tonight’s episode, Pete found himself knocked unconscious after jumping from a helicopter.

Partnered with Ashley Cain, the pair had to work together to get to shore.

Ashley foreground, Pete background, coming out of the sea during helo-cast task

In scenes that aired tonight, Pete managed to recover and swim back to land but was forced to withdraw from the process after breaking his ribs.

Pete said following his exit: “I had no worries about that challenge, which is the weirdest thing. My strongest thing is probably swimming. I think I was one of the strongest swimmers there and that was a challenge that I thought was well suited to me.

“And even beforehand, I remember Billy talking to me. I was paired with Ashley, who wasn’t the strongest swimmer, so he said, ‘Look after Ashley,’ and so I just had that in my head, I needed to look after Ashley. So I didn’t really have any worries about that challenge. I genuinely thought this would be the challenge for me to show what I f*cking got.

“And I got it wrong, I got it very wrong. I think my leg got a little bit caught in the bag and I went straight down onto the bag, knocked myself out and broke my ribs.”

He continued: “I was unconscious in the water so I don’t really remember much, just the rescue swimmers coming to get me and they flicked me over and then said, ‘we need to get you in the boat.’ I didn’t want to get in the boat because if you start something, you have to finish it, so then I remember trying to swim back.

“The last thing I remember was trying to make sure Ash was all right. We got to shore and then I realised, “f*ck I’ve actually hurt myself here.”

Pete added: “I felt dazed and confused. I was struggling to move my upper body. Basically, I think where I’d hit the bag, and I think just the impact of being unconscious and everything else, I was very confused.

“I didn’t really know exactly what was going on and even moving my arms was quite painful, just because the pressure that was on my ribs and everything, so it just wasn’t nice. It was just a strange, strange experience.”

Pete said he was “gutted” to be forced out of the how.

Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins line up (L-R) Pete Wicks, Shannon Courtenay, Callum Best, Jennifer Ellison, Dwain Chambers, Ashley Cain, Curtis Pritchard, Fatima Whitbread, Ferne McCann, Amber Gill, Jonathan Broom-Edwards, Maisie Smith, AJ Pritchard and Jade Jones

He shared: “This is a bit of a thing for me, it’s like I’ve always wanted to do this show and the worst thing for me was to be taken out because that’s something that I can’t control. But being completely honest, they’re a hundred percent right because I wouldn’t have been able to carry on with my broken ribs.

“To have been out so early, I was absolutely gutted because it’s a fail. And unfortunately now for me, I feel like I failed. It’s something that will f*cking haunt me because I just don’t fail things. I don’t say I’m going to do something and don’t do it, so I was genuinely so hurt, gutted, disappointed, f*cked off and angry at myself.”

And Pete said he’d love to return if given the chance: “One hundred percent, without a shadow of a doubt I’d do it tomorrow if they gave me another chance at the course. I feel like I’ve got unfinished business and I failed as far as I’m concerned. I want to put that right.”

