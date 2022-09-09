The Big Blow Out contestants revealed for new E4 series

The Big Blow Out has revealed the contestants taking part in the new E4 show.

From the makers of the Great British Bake Off, the series sees eleven experienced, keen and passionate hairstylists compete in a series of extravagant and jaw dropping hair challenges that will take each stylist’s creative flare and talent and push it to the next level.

Across the competition, they’ll stop at nothing as they battle to be the first ever The Big Blow Out champion.

Hosted by AJ Odudu, across each episode the stylists will be thrown in the deep end as they take on two creative challenges that will put their coiffure skills to the test, like never before.

Legendary hairdresser Sam McKnight and award-winning hairdresser to the stars Lisa Farrall will judge the creations along with a weekly guest judge.

The Big Blow Out starts Monday, 19 September at 10PM on E4 and All 4.

The Big Blow Out contestants

Vicki

32-year-old from Cornwall

Instagram username: @vikiscissorhands

Vicki has been in the industry for 16 years since she was 15 years old. She loves beachy, instagrammable hair and describes her hairdressing style as messy and lived in. Vicki is a colour expert and colouring hair is a daily staple of her life. She loves how she can transform a person’s look just by colouring their hair.

Abigail

31-year-old from South Wales – Llanharry

Instagram username: @abigailmaybridalhairstylist

Abigail has been in the industry for 15 years and felt like hair was her calling from a young age. She works as a senior bridal stylist and is now very busy again after COVID. Abi says she likes to think outside the box and create glam, showstopping looks for her brides.

Brooke

28-year-old from Shropshire

Instagram username: @br00ke.evans

Award-winning salon owner Brooke is passionate about sustainability and making environmental change ‘cool’ in the industry. Brooke opened her salon at the age of 25, she has six staff members, and the salon has grown into a social hub, which also includes a cocktail bar.

Claire

33-year-old from Clapham South

Instagram username: @clhair__

Claire lives and breathes hair; she started training at 21 when she left her job as a sound engineer. At 23, she qualified and has been working her way up ever since. She has NVQ level 3 in European and Afro & multi-textured hair as well as a barbering qualification. Claire prides herself in being able to work with every type of hair texture and she thinks every hairdresser should be able to. She wants to change the game when it comes to afro and multi-textured hair education and her dream is to make the industry more inclusive.

Darren

30-year-old from Leicester

Instagram username: @darrenjohncunningham

Darren was a late-starter and originally trained to be an electrician but decided to change course and start a hairdressing apprentice at aged 21. His dream is to compete in the British Hairdressing Awards and win and also to do the hair on a Vogue Cover. Darren has assisted with a lot of Avant Garde looks and has experience making hair cages and structures.

Dylan

26-year-old from London

Instagram username: @dylan.official_hairstylist

Dylan wasn’t destined to be a hairdresser, there has always been lawyers and stockbrokers in his family, but he was artistic and always had a fascination with hair. He describes his style as modern, grungy, and pretty. He loves precision and being strict with hair and his speciality is hair ups including bridal hair.

Emma

28-year-old from Surrey

Instagram username: @emmahabuduu

Emma’s love for hair came when she started to love herself and acknowledges that taking part in this series would make her younger self proud, she also loves competition. She is versatile and able to work well with all types of hair textures. She has had the good fortune of working on shoots for Vogue Italia and Tommy Hilfiger and working with and assisting Syd Hayes.

Jack

29-year-old from Lymington

Instagram username: @jackmead_stylist

Jack started to hone his technical abilities when he moved to London and eventually got to the top level of Consultant at RUSH London in just 6 months. He is a cutting specialist and runs his own cutting courses which he promotes through his popular Instagram page, this is also a place where he can engage and learn from other stylists.

Lily-Rose

20-year-old from Bristol

Instagram username: @hairbylily_rose

Lily became a Saturday girl in a salon whilst she was still in school, after completing her GCSEs she went straight into training to become a stylist. Before fully qualifying, Lily-Rose was a colour technician and did pretty much every colouring technique during this time. She competed in a competition with Wella where she came first place. Colour correction is one of her favourite things to do as she loves to problem solve.

Molly

21-year-old from Birmingham

Instagram username: @m0lly.mcdonald

Molly has been in the hairdressing industry for over 3 years and is still studying for a degree in Specialist Hair and Media Makeup in Birmingham. She is self-employed but also works in a vintage salon where she often does 40’s, 50’s era hairstyles.

Raymond

34-year-old from London

Instagram username: @raymondb_hair

Raymond is a great all-rounder when it comes to hairdressing and barbering, and he is experienced in both salon and session styling. He has worked a few fashion weeks where he has helped with Avant Garde looks including making hair cages. He enjoys cutting and colouring because he loves the transformations that can happen. Raymond wears his heart on his sleeve and loves to challenge himself.

