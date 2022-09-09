The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pig. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a first look at tonight’s latest episode of The Masked Dancer 2022.

The Masked Dancer will be back this evening, ITV has confirmed, airing at the later than usual time of 6:50PM.

Back for a second series, the show sees celebrities compete to put on a standout dance performance while their real identities are secret under elaborate masks.

Helmed by Joel Dommett, judges Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross will be trying to decipher the clues and guess who’s behind the mask.

After last weekend’s first performances and reveal, tonight a fresh batch of Masked Dancers battle it out.

The second celebrity’s identity is revealed at the end of the show – expect cryptic clues, epic routines, and amazing reveals every night as the nation once again asks ‘Who is Behind the Mask?’

For now, preview the latest acts below…

Pearly King

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pearly King. ©Bandicoot TV

Onomatopoeia

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Onomatopoeia. ©Bandicoot TV

Pig

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pig. ©Bandicoot TV

Sea Slug

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Sea Slug. ©Bandicoot TV

Cactus

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Cactus. ©Bandicoot TV

Tomato Sauce

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tomato Sauce. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Dancer season 2 continues Saturday night at 6:50PM on ITV and ITV Hub and continues weekly.

Other characters taking part in the show are Prawn Cocktail, Candlestick, Odd Socks, Scissors, Pillar and Post and Astronaut.

Host Joel said of the new series: “It’s definitely harder but there’s so many more clues. There’s so many more games that we play now to help with the guessing, with extra clues up for grabs, which I think is quite fun.

“It’s difficult and the spectacle of it is so odd that I think sometimes the panel forget about the guessing because you’re just watching the madness in front of you. It’s so fun and there’s some incredible dancing happening as well.”

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub here.