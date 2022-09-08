The latest episode of Celebrity MasterChef tonight (8 September) has been cancelled.

BBC One has replaced the show, due to air at 8PM, with a repeat of The Repair Shop.

This evening’s episode was due to feature the celebrities having to cook a dish dedicated to HM the Queen in celebration of this year’s platinum jubilee.

Celebrity Masterchef S17: John Torode, Gregg Wallace. Credit: Shine TV,Production

It was dropped from the schedule after news from Buckingham Palace about the Queen’s health.

A statement released earlier today read: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Royal Family have travelled to Balmoral to be with the Queen.

Broadcasters have cancelled many programs throughout the day in order to air news bulletins.

There’s no word yet on when the original Celebrity MasterChef episode will air on TV – we’ll keep this article updated.

The semi-final instalment was also set to see the remaining contestants surprised by culinary icon Dame Mary Berry.

They were then tasked to recreate one of Mary’s favourite classic recipes, mastering unfamiliar ingredients and techniques to impress the judges and Mary herself.

For now you can catch up on recent episodes of Celebrity MasterChef on BBC iPlayer here.

Those taking part in the latest series include former World Boxing champion Chris Eubank, actor, Cliff Parisi, McFly star Danny Jones, Love Island’s Faye Winter, comedian Paul Chuckle, drag queen Kitty Scott-Claus and Strictly professional dancer Katya Jones.

John Torode MBE and Gregg Wallace return as judges for the show.