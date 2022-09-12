Celeb Cooking School line up and next episode of E4 series

Celeb Cooking School is the new E4 show following famous faces on a crash cooking course – here’s all you need to know.

Hosted by radio and TV presenter Melvin Odoom, the show sees ten self-proclaimed ‘horrendous’ home cooks take on a cookery competition series like no other.

A teaser shares: “All that most of the celebs will know about food to start with is how to order it, but working solo and matched in pairs, an intensive cookery crash course will have them sweating it out in the kitchen, as they hilariously tackle a series of complex cooking challenges well beyond their ability – leading to chaos in the kitchen.

Celebrity Cookery School. Pictured (L-R): Judges – Giorgio Locatelli, Melvin Odom & Poppy O’Toole

“They’ll need to master crucial cookery techniques and gain confidence if they’re to be crowned ‘Best in Class’ at the end of the series. But if they don’t impress, they’ll get an F for Fail and leave the school for good.”

Who’s on the line up?

The celebrities signing up for the crash course include Showbiz icon Kerry Katona, Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran, former pro footballer and content creator Stevo the Madman and presenter and influencer Sam Thompson.

They’ll be joined by Made In Chelsea’s Maeva D’Ascanio, presenter Zeze Millz, First Dates star Laura Tott, musician Shaun Ryder, comedian Paul Chowdhry and original cleaning queen Kim Woodburn.

The celebs will be trained and judged by Michelin star chef, Giorgio Locatelli, with the help of Michelin trained chef and TikTok Star, Poppy O’Toole.

Watch Celeb Cooking School on TV and online

Celeb Cooking School currently airs Monday and Tuesday nights on E4 at 10PM. The series has eight episodes.

A teaser for the next episode – Monday 12 September – shares: “Today, to prove that they’re not the worst of the bunch, the celebs must roast a chicken without giving chef food poisoning… And who’ll come out on top as Maeva and Zeze start a fight over an erotic roulade?!”

You can catch up on episodes on All 4 here.

Meredith Chambers from production company Electric Ray says of the series: “This show is for everyone who can’t boil an egg and would love to see funny celebs falling apart in the kitchen just like them. But in the end, we predict some of our stars will be pulling something surprisingly delicious out of their oven.”