Estate agent Mark Howard stuns The Voice UK coaches with incredible voice

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mark Howard performs. ©ITV Plc

An estate agent stunned The Voice UK coaches in the first episode of this week's blind auditions.

Series 11 welcomes Will.i.am, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie back to the iconic spinning red chairs

Last night saw the blind auditions return for this summer's fourth season.

One of the acts winning a spot in the next round was 27-year-old estate agent Mark Howard from Nottingham who performed Anywhere Away from Here by Pink and Rag'n'Bone Man.

Watch Mark Howard's audition on The Voice UK below...

Mark got all four coaches to turn around and after each had offered their best pitch, Mark decided to join team Anne-Marie.

Other acts who performed in the opening auditions included 20-year-old London student David Adeogun who performed In The Silence by JP Cooper for his audition and 25-year-old student nurse Anthonia Edwards from Blackheath, London.

Belting out Unconditionally by Katy Perry, Anthonia got spins from all four of the coaches leaving her with free rein over which team to pick, choosing Team Tom.

With Emma Willis again at the helm, this year's series of The Voice is open to talented singers who are competing for the top prize of a record contract.

The Voice UK 2022 airs Saturday evenings on ITV.

You can watch full episodes of The Voice UK 2022 online via the ITV Hub.

Contestants who make it through the blind auditions will go on to take part in the new callback rounds later in the series.