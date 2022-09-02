The Osbournes to return with brand new series on BBC

Iconic reality show The Osbournes is to return with a new series on the BBC.

The original reality series aired on MTV between 2002 and 2005, following Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne with their children Kelly and Jack.

The new rebooted show will see cameras follow the family once more as relocate back to the UK having previously moved to Los Angeles.

Head of Documentaries at the BBC, Clare Sillery said (via Daily Mail: "20 years ago, the Osbournes left Britain for a life in LA. Now they are coming 'home to roost', back to their family home, pretty much as they left it all those years ago.

"In this new series, our audience will be able to follow the family as they settle back into their new life in a Buckinghamshire village... it promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life back in the UK."

Further details on the series, including a channel and air date, are to be confirmed.

The news comes after Ozzy revealed plans to move back to the UK after more than 25 years living in Beverly Hills.

Saying he 'didn't want to die in America', he shared with The Observer: "I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home."