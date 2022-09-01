Love Island's Paige Thorne reveals show bosses convinced her to pursue Adam Collard

Love Island's Paige Thorne has revealed how show bosses convinced her to pursue Adam Collard.

Paige, who ultimately made it to the final week of the show with Adam, was originally put-off by comments from the other girls.

Appearing on FUBAR Radio, Paige told hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on the showbiz gossip programme Access All Areas that she had no idea who the returning Islander was.

Love Island: SR8: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Adam and Paige on a date. ©ITV

She explained: "All the girls were like Paige this is Adam; I was like why are you saying his name like that? I don't know who he is. They gave me the lowdown and they were rinsing him, proper giving me the insights on what he used to be like.”

Paige continued: “Then I was like, well, if he was like that then what is he doing in here? He's just going to be a little s**t stirrer. I was going off.

“I got pulled aside and they were like, Paige why are you already writing him off before you've had a chance? I was like, because of what the girls have been saying. I don't need to have a chat with him to know there's not going to be a difference, and they were like no, be open-minded and just talk to him and give him a chance.”

Paige went on to discuss their current relationship outside the villa.

She shared: "It's been so good. This boy, I promise you, he's simping and it's great, I love it. We see each other when we've got time off. Obviously, I'm living in Swansea and he's in Newcastle and when we are away, we just keep in touch and text and whatever.

"But then what we tend to do when we come together, is have proper quality time. So, it works really well in our favour."

And dismissing rumours of any break up between the pair, Paige added: "Me and Adam know where we stand with each other, we know where we are at, we know what we’re feeling, and we're just not really bothered about anyone else's opinions."