Maya Jama favourite to replace Laura Whitmore on Love Island

Maya Jama hosts Glow Up on BBC Three. Credit: BBC / Wall To Wall / Dave King

Maya Jama is the current frontrunner to replace Laura Whitmore on Love Island.

Laura announced in August that she was stepping down from hosting the show after three series.

Love Island will return in the New Year as its winter spin-off makes a comeback featuring a brand new host.

Quitting... Laura has stepped down after three series

Although ITV has yet to confirm who will take the helm, there's a clear frontrunner with bookmakers tipping Maya Jama to takeover.

The latest odds from BetVictor see Maya the favourite to host Love Island from next year, with Maura Higgins and Vick Hope also names in the frame.

BetVictor’s spokesperson Sam Boswell shared: “Last week Laura Whitmore shocked fans when she announced she was stepping down as Love Island host, after presenting the show for three series."

“Favourite to replace Laura Whitmore is Maya Jama at 5/4, she’s no stranger to presenting, recently appearing on BBC One’s Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer alongside host Peter Crouch and Alex Horne. She’s also the presenter of the BBC Three competition Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star. Maya had a two-year stint on BBC Radio 1 too, where she presented her own show on Fridays and Saturdays.”

“Second favourite at 4/1 is ex-Love Island contestant Maura Higgins and the much-loved TV personality, she finished in fourth place on the fifth series of Love Island 2019 and also appeared in Dancing on Ice.”

“Third favourite is Newcastle TV and radio host Vick Hope at 9/2, Hope is best known for her work presenting the Capital Breakfast show alongside Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay since 2017, before joining the Radio 1’s team in 2020 when she was announced as the co-host alongside Jordan North for the drive time slot.”

“Other names include Emily Atack at 7/1, Sam Thompson at 8/1, Rochelle Humes at 12/1 and AJ Odudu at 14/1.”

For now, watch this space!

Love Island will be back in 2023 on ITV2.