Maya Jama and Vick Hope are reportedly the current front runners to host Love Island.

Laura Whitmore announced in August that she was stepping down from the show after three series.

With ITV yet to officially announce a replacement, sources say Maya Jama and Vick Hope are leading the race to take over.

Maya Jama recently hosted ITV's Walk The Line

An insider told The Sun newspaper of the pair: "They’re viewed as two glamorous, fun figures who would also bring a slightly cooler edge to the format.

"Over the past three years they’ve both seen their careers go from strength to strength, and have the high profile to match that of the hit ITV show. It’s going to be a close call who ITV bosses will pick in the end."

Also tipped as possible replacements for Laura are former Islanders Maura Higgins and Ekin-Su Culculoglu as well as Emily Atack.

For now, watch this space!

Love Island will return in the New Year with a new winter series in South Africa ahead of the usual summer season in Mallorca.

Laura revealed she would not be back in 2023 in a post on social media.

Laura wrote to her followers: "Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline."

It's since been announced that Laura will front a new ITVX documentary series as well as appearing in West End play 2:22 - A Ghost Story.