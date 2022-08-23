Celebrity MasterChef 2022 is back on BBC One tonight with the latest week of heats - who's on the line up?

Celebrity MasterChef returns for its seventeenth series with all-star line-up of famous faces fighting it out for the 2022 Celebrity MasterChef title.

Judges John Torode MBE and Gregg Wallace are back to judge the celebs as they put them through the ultimate culinary test.

This week's third of four heats will feature actors Clarke Peters and Lesley Joseph, former footballer Jimmy Bullard, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher and actor and comedian Richard Blackwood.

As ever in the heats this season, their first challenge is Under the Cloche. The celebs will be faced with a cloche which is hiding a different ingredient for each of them. They must use their surprise ingredient to create one dish to demonstrate to the judges they have potential.

Next, the five celebs take on the latest Street Food Challenge.

This week the celebrities are presented with a street food dish that is popular throughout Japan. They must taste it and try to identify its ingredients.

Then, following not a recipe but their instincts, they must cook this classic national dish for themselves. Will their attempts impress, or will they fall short of the mark?

Finally in the first stage of the heat, the contestants are challenged to prepare their best Dinner Party Dish to impress the judges.

At the end of the three challenges one celebrity will head home while the remaining four will continue to the next stage of the week's heat.

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 continues this week on Tuesday, 23 August at 9PM, Thursday, 25 August at 8PM and Friday, 26 August at 9PM.

As well as watching on TV you can catch up with episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

Other celebs taking part in this year's show include TV presenter and actor, Adam Pearson; musician and TV Judge, Danny Jones and Love Island star, Faye Winter; media personality, Nancy Dell’Olio; actor and comedian Paul Chuckle; Strictly professional dancer, Katya Jones and musician, Mel Blatt.