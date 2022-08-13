There’s already an early favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing after the full line up was confirmed today.

Fifteen celebrities have been confirmed for this year’s series of the BBC One dance competition.

Singer, presenter and radio host Fleur East finds herself as the early one to beat when the show launches next month.

Fleur East

Bookies BoyleSports originally chalked the performer up at 5/1 but those odds were soon swiped up with her chances now at 2/1. Fleur takes the spot from Bros frontman Matt Goss who has been eased out to 6/1 from 9/2.

TV and radio presenter Helen Skelton was announced as the final contestant for Strictly Come Dancing this morning with the former Blue Peter star now 11/2 from 7/1 making her the second favourite.

She and Fleur join the previously announced contestants including EastEnders star James Bye (14/1), Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor (10/1), Kiss radio host Tyler West (9/1), Former England footballer Tony Adams (28/1 from 40/1) and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford (7/1).

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “We have seen plenty of changes to the Strictly Come Dancing market with all 15 contestants now confirmed. We had Kym Marsh as the original favourite but was replaced by Matt Goss and now we have another new frontrunner with singer Fleur East now 2/1 from 5/1.

“Helen Skelton was the final celebrity announced to be taking part with her chances cut into 11/2 from 7/1. We expect plenty of more changes over the coming weeks.”

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine this week, Fleur admitted she was already feeling the pressure of being expected to do well due to her past performing experience.

She told host Ranvir Singh: “There’s too much pressure, I’m so nervous, Ranvir. I can dance in the club and when I’m singing on stage, but I have never done any technical dancing, so I don’t know anything ballroom, how to point a toe or anything like that.”

Fleur added: “This is a completely different level. You need to give me some advice, Ranvir!”