Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide land their own reality show on ITV2

Love Island: SR8: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su and Davide couple up.

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have landed their own travel show on ITV2.

Less than two weeks on from their victory at the start of the month, the pair are set for their very own spin-off series.

The couple appeared on Channel 4’s Big Breakfast with AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan this morning where they revealed the news.

Love Island: SR8: Ep57 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su and Davide. ©ITV

“I can tell you this,” Davide shared, “We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey. One week in Italy and one week in Turkey.

“We are going to be on ITV2 and it’s going to be like our own programme.”

Ekin-Su teased there would be plenty of cooking and probably a few arguments as well.

“It’ll be all real, you know, fighting and I’ll be cooking for him, he’ll be cooking for me,” she added, “It’ll be two cultures, meeting families.

“I have already been shouting at Davide everyday!”

The new show comes after the pair announced they were looking to move in together.

Last week the couple appeared on ITV’s Loose Women and explained their next steps outside the villa.

Panellist Gloria Hunniford asked the couple if they’re living together at the moment and Davide said, “Not now exactly, we don’t share the same house, but we are always together.”

Love Island winners: Ekin-Su and Davide

Ekin Su then teased: “We’re planning to, probably September, October time.”

Davide went on to speak about his instant attraction to Ekin-Su: “I said,’ I want a girl that when I see her, I say “wow”.’ So I felt straight away there was something.”

Ekin-Su agreed: “It was the instant spark moment. I came through and sat on the fire pit, I literally glanced at Davide and felt this spark and I was like, ‘Ok, I can just act cool now.’”

You can catch up on Love Island’s recent series now on ITV Hub.