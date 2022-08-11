Big Brother spin-off show set to return alongside main series on ITV2

ITV2 looks set to reboot Big Brother’s classic spin-off show alongside the main series.

It was confirmed earlier this year that ITV2 would bring back Big Brother in 2023.

Now it’s been reported that the show’s spin-off series will also return, albeit under a different name.

Over the years since Big Brother first aired in 2000 on Channel 4 it has been accompanied by a number of side shows including Bit On The Side, Big Mouth and Big Brother’s Little Brother.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “ITV knows that it’s not just the main show that gets fans talking, and the spin-off for Big Brother has always been a favourite for viewers.”

They added: “It’s early days but with the comeback of the main show, all things look positive for Big Brother’s sister to return too. What it will be called remains to be seen, but expect carnage.”

Big Brother will launch its new series, the first in five years, sometime in 2023 on ITV2 and new streaming platform ITVX.

ITV teased previously: “A new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

“The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show. Clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions will be back, with the public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life changing cash prize.”

A host, start date and further details about the reboot are to be confirmed.