The Real Housewives of Cheshire: SR15 on ITVBe and ITV Hub. Pictured: Katie Alex, Seema Malthora, Rachel Lugo, Hanna Kinsella, Lystra Adams, Lauren Simon, Nicole Sealey and Sheena Lynch. ©Monkey Kingdom

The Real Housewives of Cheshire is back this month – here’s when it starts on TV and who’s on the cast!

What will be the fifteenth series of the reality show returns to ITVBe this August.

As ever The Real Housewives of Cheshire promises to bring back the glam to the cam and debuting a new Housewife!

The Real Housewives of Cheshire: SR15 on ITVBe and ITV Hub. Pictured: Katie Alex ©Monkey Kingdom

The Real Housewives of Cheshire returns to ITVBe at 9PM on Monday, 22 August and the ITV Hub.

Returning for the cast of series 15 of The Real Housewives of Cheshire will be Hanna Kinsella, Lauren Simon, Lystra Adams, Nicole Sealey, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra and Sheena Lynch.

Series 15 welcomes a brand-new Housewife in the form of gorgeous and glamorous mother of one, Katie Alex.

She already has strong social ties within the Cheshire community, as she is friends with Hanna and Martin Kinsella and maybe most interestingly, because Katie’s husband Mason was fellow Housewife Lauren’s first love!

A teaser of the new season shares: “Katie arrives with a bang and soon finds herself in the middle of the drama, as her relationship with Lauren – and her husband – falls under the scrutiny of the group. However, Katie proves to be a classy and confident addition to the Cheshire set, bringing youth, glamour and strong opinions to the series.

“But that’s not all…the Housewives also welcome Hanna’s newborn baby girl, Kimia.

“Featuring lavish lifestyles, a girlie trip to Malta, dating after divorce, relationship dynamics, parenting, building business empires, health hurdles, husbands & boyfriends as well as dealing with the menopause – this series won’t disappoint! It’s that time again, to find out what fun and games the Housewives get up to in this brand-new series!”

The new series will once again be followed by the Reunion show, hosted by number one #RHOCheshire fan and TV presenter Brian Dowling.