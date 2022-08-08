Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide reveal plans to move in together

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have revealed plans to move in together.

A week on from their victory last Monday, the pair have shared their next steps now they’re in the ‘outside world’.

In their first live interview since leaving the villa, the couple appeared on ITV’s Loose Women today and explained they are hoping to find a place to live together next month.

Love Island winners: Ekin-Su and Davide

Panellist Gloria Hunniford asked the couple they’re living together at the moment and Davide said, “Not now exactly, we don’t share the same house, but we are always together.”

Ekin Su added: “We’re planning to, probably September, October time.”

On his instant attraction to Ekin-Su, Davide said, “I said,’ I want a girl that when I see her, I say “wow”.’ So I felt straight away there was something.”

Ekin-Su enthused: “It was the instant spark moment. I came through and sat on the fire pit, I literally glanced at Davide and felt this spark and I was like, ‘Ok, I can just act cool now.’”

Meanwhile, Nadia Sawalha asked Davide if he forgot he was on camera when in the villa and Davide said, “It was the best thing to do – to actually forget you’re on Love Island and just live with your feelings and sensation.”

Ekin-Su also revealed they have become closer since leaving the villa.

“Surprisingly, it’s brought us a lot more closer,” she said.

Loose Women weekdays from 12:30PM on ITV & ITV Hub

To watch the interview in full, visit itv.com/hub