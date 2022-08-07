Sheridan Smith quits ITV's Starstruck ahead of second series

Sheridan Smith won’t return to the panel of ITV’s Starstruck for its second series.

First airing earlier this year, Starstruck is the show in which teams of superfans transform into their idol for a very special performance.

Sheridan sat on the judging panel alongside Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert and Jason Manford.

Starstruck on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford. ©Remarkable TV

Hosted by Olly Murs, the show welcomes teams of superfans to go head-to-head as they are transformed into their icon before stepping onto the stage to sing one of their biggest hits.

A second series was confirmed to air on ITV and new streaming service ITVX in 2023.

However Sheridan won’t be a part of the second outing due to scheduling commitments.

A spokesperson for ITV told The Sun newspaper: “We would have loved Sheridan to have returned to the show, but she has sadly had to decline due to scheduling conflicts with a new acting project.

“The team loved working with her.”

They added: “She was a fantastic judge and provided some invaluable feedback to the contestants.

“We wish her all the best.”

The newspaper reports that show bosses are currently on the search for a replacement.

Starstruck’s first series final aired in April featuring tribute acts to Freddie Mercury, Barbra Streisand and Billie Eilish.

Announcing series two, ITV’s Katie Rawcliffe said “Starstruck has been a brilliant addition to our sparkling Saturday night schedule, with its stellar panel, stunning transformations and stand out vocals proving an instant hit amongst audiences.”