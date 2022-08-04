Will Mellor first confirmed celebrity for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Will Mellor has become the first celebrity officially confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022!

The actor is known for his many TV roles over the last 30 years, including starring in Hollyoaks, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Line of Duty and Broadchurch.

Most recently he appeared in Coronation Street as Harvey Gaskell.

On joining Strictly, Will said: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year!

“Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about. This is also my Mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”

The news was revealed this morning (Thursday 4th August) on BBC Breakfast on BBC One.

More celebrities will be announced in due course.

Further celebrities rumoured for the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing cast currently include sports star Mike Tindall, media personality Kym Marsh, sports star Tom Daley, telly host George Webster and famous footballer Tony Adams.

More rumoured celebs for the show are TV personality Steph McGovern, chef & TV presenter Gino D’Acampo, media personality Richie Anderson and media personality Helen Skelton.

Strictly starts in the autumn on BBC One, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

Over on spin-off show It Takes Two, Janette Manrara will take over from Zoe Ball who stepped down.

Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will be back on the panel this year joined by Anton Du Beke.