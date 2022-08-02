Fresh from winning Love Island, Ekin-Su is being tipped to head to Australia for I’m A Celebrity.

Ekin-Su won Love Island on Monday night with Davide after eight weeks in the villa in the Spanish sun.

Less than a day after the final and Ekin-Su’s next TV project could already be on the horizon.

Love Island: SR8: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su and Davide have brunch.

Bookies BoyleSports report that Ekin-Su is an increasingly popular choice with punters to take part in the next series of I’m A Celebrity, with her odds cut into 3/1 from 11/2 since her Love Island victory.

Davide is 4/1 from 5/1, while the runners-up Luca and Gemma are 6/1 and 13/2 respectively with the latter’s chances cut in from 8/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Over three million tuned in on Monday night for the final of Love Island to see Davide and Ekin-Su claim the £50,000 prize. They have been one of the most popular couples and punters are already predicting what they will do next with the Turkish model 3/1 from 11/2 to take part in the next series of I’m A Celebrity.

“Davide and Gemma are also being well backed to be part of the camp.”

The rumour comes after ITV confirmed this week that I’m A Celebrity will return to its home in Australia after a two-year break.

Starting this autumn, a new line up of celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

Meanwhile there have also been reports claiming that Ekin-Su and Davide are being eyed up for their own spin-off TV show.

A source told The Sun: “Telly chiefs are eyeing them up for their own series after singling them out as stand-out stars of this series of Love Island. Ekin-Su and Davide have blown fans away during their time on the show.”