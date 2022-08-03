I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! confirmed to return to Australia this year

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will return to Australia for its new series this autumn.

ITV has confirmed the show will return down under after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

A new line up of celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

ITV tease: “Whoever does end up in the legendary jungle camp will find themselves cut off from the outside world and their fate will be in the hands of viewers who could decide to

send them into a dreaded Bushtucker Trial.

“Our BAFTA award-winning hosts Ant & Dec are back to present all the big stories live every night. Who will be crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle?”

I’m A Celebrity will air as part of ITV’s 2022 autumn schedule as usual with a start date to be announced.

The show typically launches in mid-November but the this year’s series will reportedly start weeks earlier to avoid the World Cup.

Taking place in Qatar, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will run from 21 November to 18 December.

ITV are said to be looking at starting I’m A Celebrity possibly in October to avoid any overlap with the football matches.

Rumoured names for the 2022 line up of contestants include Olympic diver Tom Daley, EastEnders star Danny Dyer, football star Adebayo Akinfenwa and Good Morning Britain weather presenter Alex Beresford.

Meanwhile ITV has also confirmed an ‘All Stars’ spin-off show which will launch in 2023.

Past contestants are to be invited back for the new Best Of special which is set to film in South Africa.

The campmates take part in trials and challenges as they compete to be crowned the All Stars champion.