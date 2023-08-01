How Love Island 2023 winners and losers could all make MILLIONS

Love Island: SR10: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney and Lochan ©ITV Plc

The winners of Love Island 2023 – and the losers – all stand to cash in.

It was Jess Harding & Sammy Root who won Love Island 2023’s new summer season last night, beating Whitney Adebayo & Lochan Nowacki into second place.

Ella Thomas & Tyrique Hyde finished in third and Molly Marsh & Zachariah Noble ended the series in 4th place.

As the winning couple, Jess and Sammy shared a £50,000 prize between them but they – and their fellow finalists – are set to make so much more.

From #ads on social media to clothing deals, books and even Christmas panto, Love Islanders can become millionaires from their time on the show.

Past Love Island contestants, including many who didn’t even make the final, have gone on to make millions.

Celebrity PR and Publicist Harry Rutter previously told the Metro newspaper: “Islanders can earn more than £200,000 per month just on sponsored Instagram posts.

“If partying is their thing (I mean who’s isn’t?) ex-islanders can expect around £2,000 just for attending a nightclub PA.”

Countless Love Island have also gone on to appear in various other reality shows from Celebrity MasterChef to Dancing On Ice.

2019 runner up Molly-Mae Hague is said to have become the richest Love Island contestant ever, with a net worth around £4.5 million.

Meanwhile Megan Barton-Hanson, who finished in fourth place in 2018’s show, has reportedly made more than £2 million since leaving the villa.

Love Island will return to ITV in 2024 with applications open now for the next series.

Maya Jama will be back to welcome a brand new line up of sexy singletons looking for love – and a £50,000 prize.

As always, the contestants will try their best to date, couple up and flirt in the hope of avoiding getting voted off the show.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX.