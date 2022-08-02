How Love Island 2022 winners and losers could all make MILLIONS

The winners of Love Island 2022 – and the losers – all stand to cash in.

It was Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti who won Love Island 2022 last night beating Gemma Owen and Luca Bish into second place.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope finished in third and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page ended the series in 4th place.

As the winning couple, Ekin-Su and Davide shared a £50,000 prize between them but they – and their fellow finalists – are set to make so much more.

Love Island winners: Ekin-Su and Davide

From #ads on social media to clothing deals, books and even Christmas panto, Love Islanders can become millionaires from their time on the show.

A source told the Daily Mirror that both Ekin-Su and Gemma were set for ‘£1million paydays’.

The insider explained: “Ekin-Su and Gemma have been the stand-out stars in terms of marketability. Ekin-Su is not only beautiful, but she also has a captivating personality.

“Gemma has such a wise head on her shoulders. With the Owen name, she already has a big profile which brands want to tap into. And her own swimwear brand, OG Beachwear, will be sure to get a big boost.”

Meanwhile it’s already been claimed that Ekin-Su and Davide are being eyed up for their own ITV spin-off show.

Past Love Island contestants, including many who didn’t even make the final, have gone to make millions.

Celebrity PR and Publicist Harry Rutter previously told the Metro newspaper: “Islanders can earn more than £200,000 per month just on sponsored Instagram posts.

“If partying is their thing (I mean who’s isn’t?) ex-islanders can expect around £2,000 just for attending a nightclub PA.”

Countless Love Island have also gone on to appear in various other reality shows from Celebrity MasterChef to Dancing On Ice.

Love Island will return to ITV for TWO new series in 2023 with applications open now for both the summer series and returning winter spin-off.