Love Island 2022 favourites to win revealed ahead of live final

It’s the Love Island final tonight as the public crown a winning couple.

After eight weeks, one of four couples will head home with up to £50,000 this evening.

Ahead of the live show on ITV2 from 9PM, Ekin-Su and Davide are the hot favourites to take home the cash according to bookies BetVictor.

Love Island: SR8: Ep57 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin and Davide. ©ITV

It’s an 8/1 shot that either Andrew & Tasha or Luca & Gemma take the title while Dami & Indiyah are the outsiders at 16/1.

BetVictor’s spokesperson Sam Boswell said: “After eight weeks, the Love Island final is tonight, and whilst we have seen many twists in the market and changes to who’s backed to win Davide and Ekin-Su dominate as favourites, coming in at 1/6.

“They have stolen the nations hearts as we have been on a journey with them watching their rollercoaster relationship flourish.”

They added: “Andrew and Tasha faced being in the bottom three several times, but they overcame this and turned it around as they’re now joint second favourites to win, at 8/1. Luca and Gemma come in as joint second favourites, at 8/1. Dami and Indiyah remain at 16/1.”

Hosted by Laura Whitmore, live from the Love Island Villa, tonight’s finale will feature interviews with the four final couples, as Laura gets all the inside gossip.

Viewers can vote for their winning couple via the official Love Island app. Voting is open until 8:45pm tonight. The vote will then reopen during the live show, giving viewers a second chance to vote for their favourite couple.

Which couple has stolen the hearts of the nation and will be crowned the winners of Love Island 2022?

Love Island: SR8: Ep1 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Laura Whitmore. ©ITV

The winners will walk away with a £50,000 prize – but will they share the cash or will one of them steal?

Love Island airs from 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Catch up on this year’s show online via ITV Hub here as well as BritBox.