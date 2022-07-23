How One Direction were really put together on The X Factor has been revealed.

The group – originally made up of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik – rose to fame on the singing show in 2010.

They went on to sell more than 200 million records across the world before going on a hiatus in 2016 a year after Zayn left the band.

To celebrate the group’s original formation twelve years ago today (July 23), never before seen footage of how One Direction were formed has been shared.

In a post on The X Factor’s official YouTube, the clip reveals how judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger pieced together the five-piece.

After forming the boy band at bootcamp, One Direction went on to make the live shows and ultimately finished third in the competition.

Following their hiatus, Niall, Liam, Harry, Louis and Zayn have each launched solo music careers.

There’s been no shortage of hope from fans of a reunion with Simon Cowell last year predicting it will happen eventually.

“I think it will happen. If they got together, whether it’s making records again or touring, it would be the most amazing thing,” he said in a interview.

Simon told the Daily Mirror newspaper fans would rush to see the group back together: “If I could get into a room with them and just say, ‘You know what, whether it’s six months or something, I think you’d have such a great time’ – maybe I could persuade them.

“But I think they should do it, definitely. I would love it to happen. And the fans, of course, would love it.”