Love Island: SR8: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Adam and Paige on a date. ©ITV

Adam Collard and Paige Thorne are the new favourites to win Love Island 2022.

The aftermath of Movie Night left many couples on the rocks with Luca “fuming” after watching clips of Gemma and Billy.

Meanwhile previous favourites to win Davide and Ekin-Su rowed again over footage of Ekin-Su in bed with George in Casa Amor, despite her still insisting nothing happened.

Ahead of tonight’s episode, bookies BetVictor have released the latest odds on which contestant could win the ITV dating show.

Following their first kiss, returning Islander Adam and Paige are the current favourite couple to take the prize money.

BetVictor’s spokesperson Sam Boswell shared: “The drama from Movie Night continued last night. Adam and Paige are the new favourites at 7/4, who recoupled after Jacques left last week. They’ve sat back and watched the drama unfold, whilst sharing a passionate kiss.

“Second favourites are now Davide and Ekin-Su at 2/1, they have had a bumpy ride in the villa so far, but they seemed to be on solid ground after a few arguments but after the revelations of Ekin-Su and George in Casa Amor they’re back to their old ways. Hopefully Davide can bypass the trust issues and stick with Ekin-Su for the long haul.”

They added: “Third favourites are Luca and Gemma at 11/4, they have been a strong couple from the start, but they faced some drama last night as Luca continues to be jealous about Billy and Gemma. Hopefully they can make up and get back to how they were.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders have movie night: Luca. ©ITV

“It will be interesting to see how the drama continues in tonight’s episode. We’ve got couple weeks left of Love Island, hopefully we will see more bombshells enter the villa and maybe even some shock dumpings.”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes can also be watched online each morning via BritBox.