Ekin-Su & Davide are the current favourites to win Love Island 2022.

Ahead of tonight’s dramatic movie night, the pair find themselves chalked up as the couple most likely to take home the prize money.

In last night’s episode we saw the first recoupling since Casa Amor, Tasha and Andrew making it official as boyfriend and girlfriend, but it wasn’t long until we saw them at risk at being dumped, alongside Coco, Summer, Deji and Josh.

Ahead of tonight’s episode, bookies BetVictor have released odds revealing who could win come the final later this summer.

Love Island: SR8: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su and Davide have brunch.

For the boys its Davide and Luca that lead the way while it’s Ekin-Su and Paige who are the favourite girls.

BetVictor’s spokesperson Sam Boswell shared: “We’re over halfway through into Love Island now. The drama has calmed down after the aftermath of Casa Amor came with consequences, arguments and Jacques leaving. We saw a few Islanders get their heads turned, but ultimately, it has made majority of them stronger.

“Favourites to win are Ekin-Su and Davide at 7/4, they have had a bumpy ride in the villa so far, but they seem to be on solid ground now after a few arguments and staying loyal in Casa Amor. Hopefully Davide can bypass the trust issues and stick with Ekin-Su for the long haul.”

Boswell added: “Second favourites are Gemma at 5/2 and Luca at 9/4, they have been a strong couple from the start and last night we saw them confess their love for each other. Maybe they will follow Tasha and Andrew’s footsteps and make it official!

Love Island: SR8: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders at risk: Summer, Coco, Tasha, Deji, Josh and Andrew. Watched on by Dami, Indiyah, Davide, Ekin-Su, Luca, Gemma, Billy, Danica, Adam and Paige.

“This week we saw the return of bombshell Adam Collard who’s third favourite, at 3/1, last night he coupled up with Paige at 2/1, a connection seems to be blossoming but it’s early days.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox