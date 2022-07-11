The Real Housewives of Cheshire to air two-part menopause special

The Real Housewives of Cheshire on ITVBe and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rachel Lugo. ©Monkey Kingdom

The Real Housewives of Cheshire is to air a two-part special exploring the menopause.

Current stars from the show Lauren Simon, Seema Malhotra, Rachel Lugo, Nicole Sealey, Lystra Adams and Sheena Lynch will be candidly sharing their coping strategies and confronting the many taboos women face in dealing with ‘the change.’

The special will air on ITVBe and ITV Hub in August.

ITV share: “Each housewife will be embarking on a personal journey of discovery to find out what stage they’re at on the menopause journey and explore both medical and alternative treatments for their symptoms.

“With the menopause being a topic that is rarely discussed and still not fully understood, the housewives will not only bravely share their experiences but so will their partners and families, providing never before seen access to their lives.

“Throughout the two-part special, The Real Housewives will also be on a mission to raise awareness and get the nation talking about the menopause through the social media campaign, #hotmess.”

The two-part special will be followed by a new series of The Real Housewives of Cheshire later in the year.