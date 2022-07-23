Celebrity MasterChef is back for a new series in 2022 – when does it start on TV?

The show returns to BBC One this summer ​with an all-star line-up of comedy legends, world champion sporting heroes, multi award-winning musicians and stars of screen and stage who will be battling it out for the coveted Celebrity MasterChef 2022 title.

Judges John Torode MBE and Gregg Wallace will be back to put 20 new famous faces to the ultimate culinary test across six weeks.

Who has the palate and skill to chop, slice and sizzle their way to lifting the iconic Celebrity MasterChef trophy?

When does Celebrity MasterChef start?

Celebrity MasterChef returns to BBC One & iPlayer on Wednesday, 10 August.

The celebs taking part include TV presenter and actor, Adam Pearson; former World Boxing champion, Chris Eubank; actor, Clarke Peters; actor, Cliff Parisi; musician and TV Judge, Danny Jones and Love Island star, Faye Winter.

They’ll be joined by musician, Mel Blatt; media personality, Nancy Dell’Olio; actor and comedian Paul Chuckle; reality star, MoJo; British drag performer, Kitty Scott-Claus; actor and comedian, Richard Blackwood and actor, Ryan Thomas.

Completing the line up are TV presenter and musician, Gareth Malone OBE; former pro-footballer, Jimmy Bullard and comedian, Kae Kurd; Strictly professional dancer, Katya Jones; TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher; actor, Lesley Joseph and TV presenter, Lisa Snowdon.

You can watch a first look trailer below!

Who will be the next to follow in the footsteps of Team GB Paralympian Kadeena Cox?

As ever the celebs will face a series of tasks as they first compete in a number of heats with returning challenges including Under The Cloche, The Street Food Challenge and Dinner Party Dish

The top celebs in each heat will progress through to the final stages as they go head to head to be crowned the new Celebrity MasterChef champion.