Married At First Sight 2021 cast to reunite for one-off special on E4

The 2021 cast of Married At First Sight UK are to return for a one-off special.

Last year Married At First Sight make a move to E4 with a new super-sized series featuring 16 brave singletons.

A year on and E4 is to find out where they are now and what’s happened in the twelve months since cameras stopped filming.

A teaser of the one-off special, provisionally titled Married At First Sight: One Year On, shares: “W’ll catch up with some of the fan-favourite 2021 alumni as we find out the impact of the show and how they’ve navigated life since the experiment finished.

“With a baby on the way for one couple, to the reopening of old wounds for others – it’s going to be a reunion they’ll never forget.

“As they come together, they’ll reminisce over their memories and best moments from the series, reveal what they’ve learnt and what they’d do differently. Plus, they’ll also be given an exclusive first look at the brand-new series of Married at First Sight UK and the singles who’ll be heading down the aisle.”

The cast features Amy, Morag, Nikita, Megan, Bob along with couples Tayah & Adam and Matt & Daniel.

Commissioning Editor, Mel Bezalel said: “Last year, record numbers watched 16 strangers get married on E4 and All 4, and witnessed the ensuing drama, romance and rollercoasters. It’s only right that we give viewers ‘what they ordered’ and catch up with this unforgettable cast.

“So far, we’ve had an engagement, a baby announcement and a couple re-locating – so we’re desperate to find out what else this group has been up to since we last saw them, and what this unique reunion might have in store…”

Executive Producer, Murray Boland added: “The hugely loyal viewers of last series’ Married at First Sight UK invested so much into the lives of these 16 single people, that it’s only right that they get to see how things have evolved over the past 12-months. It’s certainly going to be a reunion not to miss, One Year On.”

The special will air on E4 and All 4 with a broadcast date to be announced.

The 2022 series of Married At First Sight UK is due to air later this year.