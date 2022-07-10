Kym Marsh has been tipped for Strictly Come Dancing’s latest series.

The TV personality, who currently fronts BBC One’s Morning Live, is said to be in talks to sign up for the 2022 season.

Kym has been rumoured for the show in the past with producers reportedly “pulling out all the stops” to get her on the dancefloor this year.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “She has been a target for them for years, and while it is not a done deal, they are very hopeful.

“She has her offer and is considering her options.”

Another rumoured name for the new series of Strictly is football legend Tony Adams. Tony previously played for Arsenal and captained the England team before managing a number of clubs following retirement in 2002.

“They are thrilled to have brought a footballing legend of Tony’s stature to the table,” the source said.

More of those linked to the upcoming series of Strictly are TV presenter Steph McGovern, chef Gino D’Acampo, presenter Helen Skelton, Olympic diver Tom Daley, rugby star Mike Tindall, TV presenter George Webster and radio personality Richie Anderson.

It’s also been reported that Strictly are hoping to get two same-sex couples on this year’s line up.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing airs in the autumn on BBC One

Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas will be back on the panel with Anton Du Beke confirmed to also be returning.