Love Island 2022 final date: When does the series finish?

Love Island: SR8: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Laura arrives at the villa. ©ITV

If you’re wondering when Love Island 2022 finishes, here’s all we know about the final date so far.

The Love Island 2022 final is nearing with Season 8 of the ITV2 show now past its half-way point.

Again the show will conclude with a live final on ITV2 where the winner will be crowned.

Although the exact final date of Love Island has yet to be officially confirmed, the series typically runs for eight weeks with a final on Monday night.

Love Island: SR8: Ep1 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Laura Whitmore. ©ITV

That’d make the likely 2022 final date on Monday, 1 August.

In the final, the public will vote for their favourite couple before – based on past series – they’ll have to decide who gets the prize money.

Each will be given an envelope, one with the £50,000 and the other with £0. The one who wins the money will get the chance to steal it all for themselves or share it between the couple.

As for who will win, right now Luca & Gemma are the current favourites.

The pair were the only original couple to get through Casa Amor without any drama and they’re now the 5/2 top pick to win the £50,000 prize.

However bookies Boylesports are suggesting there could be more twists to come, with punters predicting Paige may get with Billy after her huge row with Jacques.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “The new girls at Casa Amor have caused carnage with Dami kissing Summer, causing punters to doubt whether he’ll stick it out with Indiyah. They have drifted out to 9/2 from 9/4 to win and speculation is shifting to Dami and Summer as they are now 50/1 from 66/1.

Love Island: SR8: Ep33 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jacques and Paige chat.

“We are also seeing support for Billy and Paige to get together, but Gemma and Luca remain the most solid according to the betting.”

For now, Love Island continues nightly on ITV2.

The latest episode on Friday night saw all the fallout from Casa Amor before viewers were given their chance to vote for their favourite couples.

The results will be revealed in Sunday night’s show.

Meanwhile ITV has confirmed the show’s winter spin-off will return in the New Year.